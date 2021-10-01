Malliotakis: ‘Progressives Cannot Govern,’ ‘Socialist Wing’ Has ‘Too Much Power and Say’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated, “progressives cannot govern, and that is what was evident yesterday, when Nancy Pelosi failed to bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the floor.”

Malliotakis stated, “I think a lot of Republicans are walking around saying what we in New York know, that progressives cannot govern, and that is what was evident yesterday, when Nancy Pelosi failed to bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the floor. I’m of the belief that that bill needs to come to the floor in a separate vote. And the fact that the progressive socialists are threatening to sink everything, including that infrastructure bill that has money for roads and bridges and seaports and coastal infrastructure and sewer and water infrastructure. Because they are holding out for their socialist wish list.”

She added, “[Y]ou can’t cave to the socialist wing of the party. That has been Democrats’ mistake here, giving them too much power and say.”

