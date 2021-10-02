Klobuchar: Expand Temporary Status of Migrants from ‘Areas Where They Are in Danger,’ ‘They Should Be Able to Have a Path to Citizenship’

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said there should be an expansion of “the temporary status of people who come from areas where they are in danger,” and those people should eventually be “able to have a path to citizenship.”

Klobuchar stated, “I think the larger policy issue is, we need to up our legal immigration numbers, and make it easier for people to apply for citizenship. Of course they’ll be vetted, of course it takes time for people to come here, and especially from countries like Haiti, where I would be in favor and have been on legislation to expand the temporary status of people who come from areas where they are in danger, and then eventually, they should be able to have a path to citizenship. We just did that with our Liberian population in Minnesota. So, I view it as an economic necessity to keep our immigration flow strong, and also as a moral imperative.”

