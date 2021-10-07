Trump: McConnell ‘Made a Big Mistake’ on Debt Ceiling Extension

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made a “big mistake” making a deal with Democrats to extend the debt ceiling until December.

Anchor Sean Hannity said, “You did urge United States Senators not to do what they promised what they wouldn’t do, but they threw a lifeline to Chuck Schumer. And by the way, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, yup, they’re mocking Mitch McConnell and making fun of the Republicans, and they are laughing at them because he threw him a lifeline that they didn’t have to throw.”

Trump said, “The Republican Senate needs to do leadership. I’ve been saying it for a long time. Mitch isn’t the guy. He is not the right guy. He is not doing the job. He gave them a lifeline. It’s more than a lifeline. He gave them so much time to figure out what to do because they were in a big bind. They wouldn’t be able to do anything. He had the weapon, and he was unable to use it. It’s a shame. It’s a shame.”

On the 11 Republicans who voted to allow the Democrats to vote to extend the debt ceiling, Trump said, “These 11 people come out I know them, some are wonderful, and some I don’t agree with too often. I’m not surprised to see some of the names. I will tell you this, that’s not a good thing that happened today. He made a big mistake.”

