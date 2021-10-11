Scarborough on McCarthy: ‘A Really Good Thing You Can’t Get Arrested in Washington D.C. for Stupidity’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday reacted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voicing his concern with the January 6 select committee requesting his phone records as part of a bipartisan investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

After airing the clip of McCarthy’s Fox News Channel interview from over the weekend, Scarborough said it is “a really good thing you can’t get arrested in Washington, D.C. for stupidity” because he and others “would be dragged to the jailhouse.”

“First of all, it is not bipartisan because Mitch McConnell and the Republicans killed the bipartisan, bicameral investigation,” he added. “So, if he doesn’t like the fact that it’s bipartisan, it’s not like he wasn’t warned a million times and Mitch McConnell wasn’t warned a million times if you kill a bipartisan, bicameral January 6 investigation, well, good luck complaining about it later. And secondly, saying that Congress can’t subpoena my phone records or your records or his phone records is preposterous. They do it all the time, don’t they?

