JCN’s Ortiz: ‘We’re Ready to Sue’ Biden Administration over Vaccine Mandate

Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz on Friday said his organization is “ready to sue” the Biden administration if President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for small businesses goes into effect.

Ortiz, whose group has put up billboards in New York City calling on Biden to reverse course on his vaccine mandate, pointed out that small businesses around the country are still suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, and the mandate would only hurt them more.

“[A]s you know, Brian, we’re ready to sue the administration as soon as this hits,” Ortiz advised. “We’re hoping that actually, the president realizes that this is just a nonstarter, really, this is a major issue for our small businesses, and that they reverse course on this because, again, they are getting a tremendous amount of feedback, just like you said. I mean, this is impacting health care workers. I mean, I have seen, you know, doctors being escorted out of hospitals by security. I mean, this thing is absolutely ridiculous, and this is going to impact everything. I mean, think about just the supply chain issues and, you know, the things we are facing. These companies that might have to let go 20, 30% of their workforce if they are a small business or face $14,000 fines. I mean, this is ridiculous. These small businesses are still suffering from post-pandemic. We did a monthly monitor, and we show that only 10% of small businesses have really actually recovered from the pandemic, so this is the last thing they need to deal with.”

“We think that this a situation or this is a conversation that takes place between you and your doctor, and that decision is a personal decision. It should not be mandated by the federal government. So, this is an absolute overreach by this administration,” he concluded.

