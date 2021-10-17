Jon Stewart on Gender Issue, Critical Race Theory Concerns: ‘You Can’t Govern to the Lowest Common Denominator’

Comedian Jon Stewart said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that we could not govern to “the lowest common denominator” when asked about parents’ concerns on gender issues and Critical Race Theory.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “There’s a debate in the Democratic Party about how to appeal to voters in 2022. There are a lot of social issues getting a lot of attention. Governor Newsom in California signed a law requiring gender-neutral toy sections in stores. There’s obviously a lot of debate across the country, not all of it well informed, about Critical Race Theory and how race is taught in schools. Do you have concerns about how these debates are taking place?”

Stewart said, “Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of things a lot of people don’t understand. Something is either right and common sense —I do think there are ways to accomplish some of these goals in ways that — you can’t govern to the lowest common denominator.”

He continued, “That’s our journalism, right, man? How many times have you seen stories about the battle over masks, the Karen yelling in the store, and the people throwing them out and all that? How many stories have we seen about the efficacy of masks … There are some, but the overwhelming majority of stories seek to expose the conflict lines.”

He added, “It reminds me, somebody said to me they were upset the other day, is things had gotten so out of hand. Demi Lovato wanted to be referred to as they — that was the pronoun Demi Lovato wanted to use, and this person said, ‘It’s out of hand.’ I got good news for you then: You don’t know Demi Lovato, so you will never have to be in this situation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN