Dem Rep. Torres: Biden Has ‘Emerged as the Most Progressive President in the History of the United States’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden, who has “emerged as the most progressive president in the history of the United States.”

Torres said, “Well, the Progressive Caucus is enormously grateful to President Biden, who’s emerged as the most progressive president in the history of the United States. He’s a man on a mission. He’s intent on passing not one, but two of the largest infrastructure investments in American history, and the purpose of the meeting was to impress upon members of Congress a sense of urgency around landing these planes as swiftly and as smoothly as we can.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett