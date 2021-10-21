Biden: I Haven’t Had the Time to Visit the Border, ‘I’ve Been There Before’ and My Wife Has

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, President Joe Biden responded to a question on whether he has plans to visit the border by stating that he’s “been there before,” and knows the border well, and “I should go down, but the whole point of it is, I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Do you have plans to visit the southern border?”

Biden responded, “I’ve been there before, and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is, I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down. I’ve been spending time going around looking at the $900 billion worth of damage done by hurricanes and floods and weather and traveling around the world. But, I plan on — now, my wife Jill has been down. She’s been on both sides of the river. She’s seen the circumstances there. She’s looked into those places.”

