McCaul: ‘About 85%’ of Afghan Allies Were Left Behind, ‘We’re Still Trying to Find American Citizens’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) said he believes “about 85%” of interpreters and people who worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan were left behind and stated that “we’re still trying to find American citizens.”

McCaul said, “Well, we had a responsibility to our American citizens that we left behind. We had a responsibility to the interpreters and those who worked with our special forces. We promised them that we would take care of them. And you know what, Brian, I think about 85% of them were left behind now, in the hands of the Taliban. They are being hunted down and executed as I speak. And we’ve got — we’re still trying to find American citizens.”

