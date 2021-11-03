Manchin on Gas Prices: We Should Do More Drilling and Production in the U.S., ‘I’m Not Depending on OPEC’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) discussed gas prices, said the U.S. should produce more energy, and declared, “I’m not depending on OPEC. I’m not depending on other countries for my energy anymore. We know how to do it. We have the technology. We should be relying on ourselves.”

Manchin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “I say that we can basically do more for ourselves. We’ve been energy independent for the first time in 67 years. Why can’t we do more? Why can’t we produce more? We’ve got plenty of natural gas. My state — beautiful state of West Virginia has an ocean of natural gas under it. If they’d just let us build a pipeline, we could get the product to market. And why don’t we do more drilling and why don’t we do more basically production in the United States? I’m not depending on OPEC. I’m not depending on other countries for my energy anymore. We know how to do it. We have the technology. We should be relying on ourselves.”

