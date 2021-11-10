Klain: Reconciliation Bill Will ‘Help Control Federal Spending’ Thanks to Things Like Increased IRS Enforcement

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain argued that provisions in the Build Back Better reconciliation bill like “increasing IRS enforcement on high-income taxpayers” will “help control federal spending. They are sound, long-term measures for our fiscal soundness.”

Klain responded to criticisms of government spending by former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers by stating that while Summers criticized earlier legislation, “I think Secretary Summers has been very clear about the fact that when you take action to make the economy work better for people and you fully pay for it by doing things like a provision in the Build Back Better plan that Secretary Summers recommended, increasing IRS enforcement on high-income taxpayers who just refuse to pay their taxes and get away with it, those kind of measures help control federal spending. They are sound, long-term measures for our fiscal soundness. And so, I think we’re on the right path here to help working families, to help middle-class families, and to curb this inflation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett