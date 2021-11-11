MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump, Guns, Right-Wing Media Fueling Domestic Violence Threat Level

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her show “Deadline” that right-wing media, former President Donald Trump and guns were fueling the domestic extremism threat level.

Wallace said, “A domestic extremism threat unlike any other before in our country’s history looms over every facet of American life right now, today. It is fueled in-part by disgraced ex-president who is still lying about the fact that he lost the 2020 election fair and square. That disgraced ex-president now passes his days trying to stymy the bipartisan investigation into the worst attack on Congress in centuries, one that of course happened on his watch, and that he incited.”

She continued, “The committee’s investigation is playing out even as the domestic extremist threat to Congress and congress members remains. As the DHS notes in its latest terrorism bulletin made public yesterday. ‘Foreign and domestic threat actors have called for violence against elected officials, political representatives, government facilities, law enforcement, religious communities, or commercial facilities, and perceived ideological opponents.’ This threat is emboldened and empowered by a right-wing disinformation machine that includes members of Congress, people like Arizona Republican Paul Gosar, whose post depicting the murder of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was met with calls for censure and an ethics investigation from one party, the Democratic Party. But you guessed it, silence from Kevin McCarthy and his entire Republican leadership. It also includes right-wing media networks who glorify vigilantes, people like Kyle Rittenhouse, and supply a steady supply of toxic stew of grievance and violent rhetoric.”

After playing several Fox News and Newsmax clips, Wallace added, “Right-wing radicalization though is colliding with the proliferation of guns in America.”

Wallace concluded, “Folks, the lights are still flashing red. America’s gun crisis and the threat of domestic violent extremism is where we start this hour.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN