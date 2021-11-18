Dem Sen. Kelly: Increasing Domestic Oil Production Will Lower Gas Prices

During an interview with Phoenix’s KTAR News 92.3’s “Arizona’s Morning News” on Thursday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said that if President Joe Biden increased domestic crude oil production, “that would lower the price” of gas.

Co-host Jayme West asked, “[D]o you really think that price gouging is to blame?”

Kelly responded, “It’s part of it. I mean, it could be. And we’re asking him to look at it. There [are] other things he can do as well.”

He added, “I mean, you could increase domestic production of crude oil. I mean, that’s one thing that would lower the price. It takes about 30 days, by the way, once production of crude increases for the price of gasoline to come down.”

Kelly further stated that there needs to be more protection of refineries and pipelines from bad weather and cyberattacks.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett