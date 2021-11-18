Harris: We Inherited an Immigration System ‘that Was Deeply Broken’

Thursday on ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Vice President Kamala Harris blamed the Trump administration for the current crisis at the border.

Noting that the past year “had the highest number of illegal border crossings since they were recorded in 1960,” host George Stephanopoulos asked the Biden border czar what the administration was doing to solve the crisis.

Harris said the Biden administration “inherited an immigration system that was deeply broken.” She added they are trying to “put it back together” with a “fair process that is effective and efficient.”

“Well, it’s not going to be overnight. We can’t just flip a switch and make it better,” Harris replied. “The reality is that we inherited a system, an immigration system, that was deeply broken, and it’s requiring us to actually put it back together in terms of creating a fair process that is effective and efficient. But on the root causes piece, what we are looking at is that, you know, frankly, people don’t want to leave home, George. And when they do, it’s one of two reasons — they’re fleeing some kind of harm, or to stay at home, they just simply cannot satisfy the basic needs of their family.”

