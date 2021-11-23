Sharpton: ‘Real Racism’ Is These ‘Latte Liberals’ Acting Like Minorities Incapable of Anything Other than ‘Vile Behavior’

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Tuesday sounded off on the uptick in burglaries and looting on the West Coast and New York City as Democrat-led cities have become lax on prosecuting property crime.

Sharpton said on “Morning Joe” that “real racism” is progressives acting like people of certain races or communities were incapable of acting better than the “beastly acts” and “vile behavior” they have been normalizing.

“At one level, you want criminal justice to be criminal justice, but you do not want to have this kind of bedlam and lawlessness,” Sharpton outlined. “First of all, no one has fought for giving people reforms in terms of how they’re sentenced to bail more than I have, but a guy or a lady stealing a Louis Vuitton bag is not somebody that needs social up-lifting. This is somebody that is really causing us more of a problem. These latte liberals that justify this — this has nothing to do with poverty, this has nothing to do with you couldn’t get a job. These are people that can go back in the neighborhoods where a Louis Vuitton bag is not unusual, and they can just fit in many of it for a gag, and they hurt the cause of those who want criminal justice reform. So, at one level, they hurt the store owner. At another level, they hurt us that are trying to get a break in the criminal justice system.”

“Who defines what’s progressive? There is nothing progressive about acting like this kind of vile behavior is normal,” he later added. “To normalize it is to act like certain people of certain communities or certain races. We don’t expect you to do no better. Oh, you try to run your wife down or your lady down. That’s what y’all do. Let them go. Rather than having a standard there that’s fair for everybody, but that if you break what’s criminal or not criminal, you pay a price because you victimized that lady and you victimized that community and those children.”

Sharpton continued, “At the same time, that does not give police the right to come and shoot you down like a dog. But you cannot act in a way you feel no matter what I do will be excused because they don’t expect me to do any better because I am not able to do any better. That is real racism — when you expect people in a certain community and background not to be able to behave other than somebody that is out of control and doesn’t have the mentality to do anything other than beastly acts.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent