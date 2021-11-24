Agriculture Sec’y Vilsack: We’re Helping People ‘Deal with the Consequences of Rising Prices’ with Things Like Increasing Food Stamps

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated that the Biden administration is “trying to help people deal with the consequences of rising prices, whether it’s increasing the SNAP benefit or whether it’s making sure that the child tax credit is available to folks or whether it’s rebuilding the infrastructure of this economy” to fix supply chain issues.

Vilsack said, “I think it’s — the key here is that we’re also trying to help people deal with the consequences of rising prices, whether it’s increasing the SNAP benefit or whether it’s making sure that the child tax credit is available to folks or whether it’s rebuilding the infrastructure of this economy, so over a period of time, we reduce the bottlenecks, we reduce the supply chain issues that are causing some of these price increases. At the end of the day, this administration is taking a number of steps to try to help families cope with increased costs.”

