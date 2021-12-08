Guatemalan President: I Haven’t Spoken to W.H. about Illegal Immigration Since Harris Visit in June

During an interview with the Fox News Channel on Wednesday, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said he hasn’t spoken to the White House about illegal immigration since his meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris back in June.

Giammattei said the June meeting with Harris in June is “the only one.”

“America Reports” co-host John Roberts then asked, “That is the only communication you’ve had with the Biden administration about illegal immigration?”

Giammattei responded, “Yep.”

FNC reported that Giammattei said he has spoken with the U.S. ambassador and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and that he spoke with President Biden before the June meeting with Harris.

