CENTCOM Commander McKenzie: ‘Difficult’ to See ISIS-K and Al Qaeda Targets in Afghanistan

During an interview aired on Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Commander of United States Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie said that the military is continuing to look for ISIS-K and al Qaeda targets in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the country, but seeing those targets is “a difficult thing.” McKenzie also said that “in the long term, perhaps we can re-establish some relationships on the ground.”

“NewsHour” Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin asked, “Since the U.S. withdrawal, have you identified any targets, and have you proposed any airstrikes inside Afghanistan?”

McKenzie answered, “So, those are all operational details. I would tell you that we continue to look in Afghanistan for particularly, ISIS-K targets and al Qaeda targets. And that process continues.”

Schifrin then asked, “Are you able to see those targets?”

McKenzie responded, “It’s a difficult thing. You know, we keep — we’re able to bring platforms in overhead to take a look. We’re able to — in the long term, perhaps we can re-establish some relationships on the ground.”

