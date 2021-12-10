Scarborough: ‘Hard to Believe’ Someone Could Attack Hillary for Being Emotional About Election Loss

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday reacted to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s “MasterClass lesson” in which she discusses her life and career.

During the class, Clinton got emotional as she read the speech she would have given if she had not lost the 2016 presidential election.

Scarborough said the clip of Clinton was “so extraordinarily moving,” and he finds it “hard to believe that anyone could find criticism and cynically attack someone” for exposing their souls the way Clinton did.

“[I] t’s just so extraordinarily moving,” Scarborough stated. “I find it hard to believe that anyone could find criticism and cynically attack someone, again, exposing themselves and their soul the way Secretary Clinton did there. And, you know, we all learn, the older you get, you learn that character is defined more not in victory, but in defeat — how you brush yourself off, pick yourself up, move on. And your character is sharpened and defined so much more in defeat.”

He continued, “I know that there are going to be so many people that are going to see this, who are going through their own battles, their own defeats, whether it’s the loss of a loved one or a setback at work, in employment, in personal relationships, and they’ll be able to look at this, and it’s going to provide them strength.”

