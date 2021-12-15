Tim Scott Pushes Back Against Build Back Better — Inflation ‘Bone-Crushing,’ ‘Hope-Stealing’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) slammed the Democrats’ massive spending, which has resulted in record-high inflation.

Scott described the inflation as “bone-crushing, life-changing, hope-stealing, job-killing.” He urged his Senate colleagues to not pass President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda, which the senator called “Build Back Broker.”

“There is no doubt that when you think about inflation, it’s bone-crushing, life-changing, hope-stealing, job-killing inflation,” Tim Scott declared. “There is no doubt in my mind that I’m thankful it is no longer considered transitory. Finally, Chairman Powell is speaking the truth, which is this is unprecedented. The last time inflation was this high I had an afro. That is a long time ago. That’s early 1980s.”

He continued, “The truth is that we have to find a way to forge forward by reducing spending from the federal government and allowing raises to increase in the private sector. That means that we have to pull back on this Build Back Broker plan that the Democrats are still trying to weave together. It is not good for the American family. It is not good for single moms working paycheck to paycheck. This is frankly not good for rural America where you have one grocery store or one gas station and you simply can’t keep it all together. Let’s have a Christmas surprise and not pass the BBB.”

