Manchin: ‘I Can’t Vote’ for Build Back Better Amid ‘Real’ Inflation

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act because of inflationary pressures.

Manchin said, “I’ve done everything possible. And you know my concerns I had, and I still have these concerns and where I’m at right now, the inflation but I was concerned about, it’s not transitory, it’s real, it’s harming every West Virginian, making it difficult for them to continue to go to their jobs. The cost of gasoline, the cost of groceries, the cost of utility bills, all of these things are hitting in every aspect of their life.”

He added, “If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything possible. I can’t get there.”

Anchor Bret Baier asked, “You’re done? This is a no?”

Manchin said, “This is a no. I have tried everything I know to do, and the president has worked diligently. He’s been wonderful to work with.”

He added, “Inflation is real. It’s not going away anytime soon. We don’t know when the end will come.”

