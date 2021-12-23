Dem Rep. Dean: Jim Jordan Is ‘Not a Serious American’ — He’s ‘Very Scared’ of January 6 Probe

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was “not a serious American” who is “running very, very scared” from the congressional probe of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Dean said, “He is not a serious legislator. He is a serious performer, but he’s not a serious legislator, and he’s not a serious American. He doesn’t care about democracy. He doesn’t care what happened on January 6 and the lies that led up to it that he participated in. And he’s running quite scared. That is what we are actually seeing with Jim Jordan. ”

She added, “You notice on my committee on our Judiciary Committee how glib he is at spewing lies. And when he is asked about his participation in January 6, when did he speak to the president, you spoke to him often. Surely on January 6, you recall when that was? He stammers. He can’t figure it out. He’s running very, very scared. We have to make sure that the truth comes out. The January 6 committee is doing extraordinary work, has interviewed more than 300 witnesses, people who know something. And what I have said to Jim Jordan or anybody else, like leader McCarthy or the former chief of staff, is, ‘You should say I will offer you everything I know. I’ll give you my phone. I’ll give you my documents. I’ll give you my emails because I know that we suffered the most extraordinary attack on our democracy, and it must never happen again.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN