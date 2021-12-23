Scalise: Biden Messed up Testing Because He ‘Only Wanted to Talk about Vaccines’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that the Biden administration failed to properly handle coronavirus testing “Because they only wanted to talk about vaccines.”

Scalise said President Biden uses “science where it benefits him” and ignores it “where he could be helping people, but it doesn’t fit his narrative. He’s had a vaccine-only strategy, and that’s been at the detriment of millions of people who could be benefiting from so many other things. There [are] a lot of reports out that show that he massively dropped the ball with testing. Back in October, there was a plan presented to the White House that they turned down. Because they only wanted to talk about vaccines.”

