Scarborough: ‘Our Supply Chain Is Working Great’ — ‘Hardly Any Blip’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday praised President Joe Biden’s efforts to solve the supply chain issues.

As ports across the country remain jammed, Scarborough said the Biden administration should do more to tell the American people how the White House “saved Christmas.”

“I don’t know what the opposite of the Grinch who stole Christmas was, but if I were in the White House right now … like a Santa, I would be putting bumper stickers out, Peter Baker, talking about the White House who saved Christmas.”

“Joe Biden is Santa!” co-host Mika Brzezinski proclaimed.

“It’s so interesting — just a day or two ago I was saying to Mika, I said, whatever happened to that supply chain thing? Because we keep on having UPS trucks and FedEx trucks showing up to our place, for presents Santa is bringing them of course, but there is just hardly any blip,” he continued. “And then, two days later, numbers came out to confirm that our supply chain is working great at Christmas.”

“I think the focus on it by the White House and a lot of legislators made a huge difference but also everybody throughout the supply chain — people running the ports, the people running the trucking companies, the people running the warehouses,” Scarborough added. “For this to work out well, I mean, just up and down the food chain there had to be extraordinary efforts.”

