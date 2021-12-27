GOP Rep. Donalds: Biden Cut Monoclonal Antibody Supplies in FL, But We Still Have Nationwide Shortages Because Biden Wasn’t Prepared

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said that there are shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments despite President Joe Biden cutting back on monoclonal antibody supplies in Florida to save them for other states because Biden “was too busy worrying about” passing spending bills.

Donalds said Florida’s monoclonal antibody program “was so successful that Joe Biden actually had to pull back the amount of monoclonal antibodies we were using in our state so he could try to save them for other states, but if you look at what’s happening right now, no state is getting what they need. Because Joe Biden doesn’t have a plan and he hasn’t been prepared.”

He added, “So, the question for the administration is, what have you been doing for the past four-and-a-half months? Instead of worrying about Build Back Better and having your signature legislation, how about you make sure that there are the necessary stockpiles for the American people when it might come up? It’s not a shock that COVID rates and cases have gone up in the northeast in the wintertime when you know people are not walking out on the street because it’s cold and they’re now indoors. That is not a shock. So Joe Biden should have been prepared for this. He was too busy worrying about his legislation instead of planning ahead. And now hospitals in the northeast, and frankly, all over the country, can’t get the antibody treatments that they need and that they should have.”

