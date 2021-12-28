GOP Rep. Burgess: Biden’s Saying There Isn’t Federal COVID Solution after Adding to Inflation by Spending to Try to Beat COVID

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) reacted to President Joe Biden arguing that there isn’t a federal solution to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing out that Biden pushed large amounts of spending “that fueled the inflationary pressures that we’re feeling today” to help beat the virus using the federal government.

Burgess said, “[D]on’t forget, right after he was inaugurated, it was, crush the coronavirus with the American Rescue Plan, so another $2 trillion went out the door that fueled the inflationary pressures that we’re feeling today. And they didn’t get the job done. Look, they’ve approached this with a vaccine-only strategy right from the beginning and while I think the vaccines are a wonderful advancement, they’re not the only story here and it has been to the detriment of public health that they’ve pushed this vaccine-only strategy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett