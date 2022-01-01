Brooks: I Look Forward to Summer ‘Where We Learn to Live and Breathe Again’ with COVID

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that in 2022, he is optimistic for a summer “where we learn to live and breathe again,” and live with the coronavirus.

Brooks said that he hoped the summer of 2021 would be better than it was and in 2022, “I’m looking forward to a summer where we’ve, as — it’s not going away, but where we learn to live and breathe again, where we learn to go to concerts again, where we have big meetings, and we don’t have to be vaguely paranoid as we’re hanging around each other in bars. And so, that’s just what I’m looking for.”

