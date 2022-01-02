Maxine Waters: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Has No Business in the House of Representatives’

On the heels of Twitter permanently banning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) personal account, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had some harsh remarks about her colleague.

Waters described Greene as an “extremist radical” and said she “has no business in the House of Representatives.”

“Let me just say this — when you talk about Congresswoman Greene, you’re talking about the kind of extremist radical that is now in the House of Representatives who is basically, you know, dangerous,” Waters outlined on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation.” “She is dangerous because she doesn’t believe in the Constitution herself. She has been threatening, you know, other members of Congress. They have been all over and in the face of AOC out of New York, following her around, trying to intimidate her.”

“She does not believe that the children that got killed in school by, you know, a murderer who invaded their school. It actually happened. She denies it,” the congresswoman continued. “And so, this woman is not only radical — I think that she does not have good sense, period. She has no business in the House of Representatives. She loves guns. She wanted to bring her gun into the House of Representatives, and I think if she stays around, she’s going to create some really difficult problems for us who are trying to serve in the House.”

