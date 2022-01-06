Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘What They’re Trying to Do with the January 6 Narrative Should Terrify All Americans’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke out about the January 6 narrative promoted by Democrats, which she warned should be something of concern for all Americans during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

The Georgia Republican lawmaker described herself as a “victim of the riot” but said the narrative showcased a “true two-tiered justice system.”

“When I was listening to his statement just then, I was wondering does that apply to Antifa and BLM rioters?” he said. “Most of their charges have been dropped. And all of those riots happened to the American people in their communities where they live, where private businesses were looted, police officers were attacked, federal courthouses were attacked. And I can’t understand for the life of me why no one cares about communities in American cities, but yet they care so much about the riot at the capitol?”

“I was there that day, Laura. I was in the chamber,” Greene continued. “I was very much what you would call a victim of that riot. It upset me greatly. I couldn’t believe it happened. But what they’re trying to do with the January 6 narrative should terrify all Americans because it is a true two-tiered justice system, and it shouldn’t be happening in America.”

