Arizona Dept. of Public Safety Director: Situation on Border ‘Untenable’ and ‘Not Manageable’

Silbert stated, “It’s untenable. It’s not manageable. Border Patrol’s overwhelmed. This is something that’s affecting the whole southwest border, but for us in Arizona, it’s having a huge impact on Yuma County, the law enforcement authorities down there, the sheriff’s department, an impact to the extent that they can’t manage it in a way that they would want to.”

