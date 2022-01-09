Watch: FNC’s Baier Confronts Walensky on Public Losing ‘Trust and Confidence’ in the CDC

Fox News anchor Bret Baier confronted CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” about the public losing confidence in her agency over their COVID guidance.

Baier said, “Dr. Walensky, you mentioned the confusion about the guidance, and over the past year, the most recent example is obviously on isolation and testing, but other guidance is the mask-wearing, educators being vaccinated before returning to the classroom. Before you took this job officially, you emphasizes that one of your primary goals was to restore public trust. But in this time, do you think that it’s fair to say that the trust and confidence the public has gone down with the CDC?”

Walensky said, “Thank you, Bret. You know this is hard. We have ever-evolving science with an ever-evolving variant, and my job is to provide updated guidance in the context of rapidly rising cases. That is what we’ve done, and I am here to explain it to the American people. And I’m committed to continuing to do so and to continuing to improve.”

Baier said, “We appreciate you coming on. We really do. I’m just getting facts out there.”

