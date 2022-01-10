GOP Rep. Burgess: ‘Wrong’ to Require Vax for Employees on Border, Not Migrants

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) criticized the Biden administration for requiring federal employees and contractors on the border to receive the coronavirus vaccine, while not requiring people entering the country illegally and being released into the country to get vaccinated.

Burgess said, “I’ll tell you what else is disturbing, the federal government is requiring federal employees and federal contractors on the border to have the vaccine, but it’s voluntary for people, adults and children, who are being released into our country, being placed in our — in homes and schools across the nation. That’s wrong. And the American people see that that’s fundamentally wrong.”

