Tuberville: Dems Are Trying to Shift to Voting and Away from Virus, Border, Inflation That They’ve ‘Screwed Up’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Fox Business Tonight,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said that Democrats know that unless they pass voting legislation, they’ll get soundly defeated in the 2022 elections, “and that’s the reason they’re spending all this time on this voting rights and the filibuster and not taking care of all the things they’ve screwed up, the virus, the border, inflation, government spending. We haven’t spent any time on that.”

Tuberville said, “[T]hey want to take 50 votes, pass everything they possibly can. Because they know if they don’t get some kind of voting rights act done, David, they are going to get their tails kicked next November. It’s coming, they know it’s coming, and that’s the reason they’re spending all this time on this voting rights and the filibuster and not taking care of all the things they’ve screwed up, the virus, the border, inflation, government spending. We haven’t spent any time on that.”

He added, “They have not taken care of this country. They have not taken care of the American people on both sides. They’ve absolutely destroyed everything that the past administration’s done, and everything’s out of control. So, this is their only choice, only choice, only way to keep power.”

