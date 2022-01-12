Scalise: In the Midst of Inflation, Border Crises, Biden’s Biggest Concern Is Attacking Voter ID

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said that in the middle of crises on inflation and the border, “Joe Biden’s top priority is getting rid of picture ID” in order to placate “party bosses amongst the Democrats in Washington.”

Scalise stated, “In the midst of all these crises, inflation, high gas prices, a border crisis, go down the list that families are facing, Joe Biden’s top priority is getting rid of picture ID and mandating same-day voter registration in every state in America, which opens the door, by everybody’s account, to massive voter fraud. Why would he want to do that? Why is that his top priority? His top priority should be helping families who are struggling because of the failures of the Biden presidency.”

He added that getting rid of voter ID is “not something the voters are crying for. It’s just some of the party bosses amongst the Democrats in Washington. Most people don’t want this. They want Washington focused on their problems, like inflation, like high gas prices that Joe Biden created.”

