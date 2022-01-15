Rubio: Fauci Is ‘Protected’ by View of Media, Dems That He ‘Cannot Be Questioned’ and Biden’s ‘Tied’ to and Can’t Abandon Him

On Friday’s “Megyn Kelly Show,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci “survives because he’s being protected.” And he’s protected because he has “established himself, in the eyes of this administration, the Democratic Congress, and much of the mainstream media as someone who cannot be questioned,” and that the Biden administration hasn’t pushed on the origins of COVID because they view themselves as tied to Fauci and “they’re too far down that road to turn back and abandon him now.”

Rubio stated, “How he remains in the post is pretty straightforward: And that is, he has established himself, in the eyes of this administration, the Democratic Congress, and much of the mainstream media as someone who cannot be questioned, as a sort of a czar over COVID, and that any sort of scrutiny and any sort of hard questions of him is denial of COVID, denial of this that or the other, anti-science. So, I think he’s positioned and insulated himself in a way that a lot of these people end up doing. And this is very common of people in this. Look, science is very complicated, and they know that. And so, therefore, they believe that people in their position should not be questioned because they don’t have the time to explain it to people and if it’s an answer they don’t like, they simply tell you, listen, you don’t need to know because you wouldn’t understand. And that’s how they get away with it. And it’s — I don’t — as I said, he survives because he’s being protected.”

He also said, “The administration is deeply tied and now…Fauci’s success, they view it as their success. They’ve now — they’re too far down that road to turn back and abandon him now. It would hurt them. It would raise questions about why they didn’t ask these things themselves sooner.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett