Scarborough Mocks Trump over Ratings Criticism — ‘He Can’t Quit Us’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday reacted to an email from former President Donald Trump that was critical of the show and its ratings.

The statement from the former president read, “Will Morning Joe be canceled? He and Mika’s ratings are very low—they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn. Losing them would be very sad—hope it doesn’t happen! On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC), is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by her absolute lack of television persona. She never had it, and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spewing racist hate but obviously, no one is listening!”

Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski mocked Trump for misusing the term “spurn.” Scarborough added that Trump “can’t quit us.”

“I never heard him talk about spurn … using that as a word,” Scarborough joked.

“I don’t use the word. It’s new vocabulary. You’ve got to be careful using that word. I wouldn’t use that word personally. Secondly … he can’t quit us,” he added.

“Morning Joe” cast members then laughed when the chyron was changed to read, “Morning Joe Thanks Faithful Viewer, Florida Retiree Sends Thoughts on Show.”

