GOP Rep. Burgess: Media ‘Remarkably Incurious’ about Biden Agenda During Election, Now We Know It’s ‘a Disaster’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) said the press “was remarkably incurious” about President Joe Biden’s agenda during the campaign, and now we’re seeing his agenda as the president “is a disaster.”

Burgess said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:00] “Had he stayed in the basement for this first year, he’d have had a much more successful first year of his presidency. And look, the press did not — was remarkably incurious about what the president stood for and what he would hope to accomplish when he was in office and they never asked him during the campaign. And now we’re seeing, and unfortunately for the American people, this is a disaster.”

