Cassidy: Biden’s Energy Policies Mean Our Money Boosts Russia’s Military ‘While We Take Jobs Away’ in U.S.

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that under President Joe Biden’s energy policies, “Our dollars are going to Russia to support their economy so they can do more militarily while we take jobs away from our economy.”

Cassidy said, “When they began to inhibit the production of U.S. oil and gas, by the way, creating American jobs and the prices of gasoline went up, they go to Glasgow and they — the climate change summit and they kind of start begging OPEC and Russia to produce more oil. Our dollars are going to Russia to support their economy so they can do more militarily while we take jobs away from our economy. It is like the worst energy policy you can come up with. And that’s what they’ve done.”

