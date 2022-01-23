Howard Dean: ‘Similarities’ Between Trump, Hitler

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that there were “similarities” between former President Donald Trump and Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler.

Dean said, “The truth is we’re not going to get everything we want, and Clyburn was exactly right. We need to focus on the half-full glass and go get some more. I’ve been in politics most of my life. You don’t get everything you want the first time. You get what you can get and go back and get the rest. You keep going and keep going and keep going. That’s point one.”

He continued, “Point two is, I am impatient with Democratic voters who are being discouraged. This is your country. If you don’t want to fight for it, that’s your business. But if you don’t want to vote and keep the democratic majority, from these neo-fascists on the Republican side like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, that is not on the Republicans, that’s on you.”

Dean added, “This really parallels what happens in Germany in between the wars when Hitler took power. I don’t want to compare Trump to Hitler, although there are some similarities. But the truth is, voters have to not be apathetic. It was apathy as much as anti-Semitism that led to the Holocaust. People just turned a blind eye. Get out there and fight. If you think this country is important, you better get out there and vote and then don’t blame the Democrats after the fact if you haven’t gone out to vote and you get some crackpot in the presidency that wants to take away your vote.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN