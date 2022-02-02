Tim Scott: Education Funds Should Go to Parents if Schools Close

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) discussed the Kids in Classes Act, legislation he has introduced that would give education funds to the families of children in Title I schools to spend on educational expenses if their school is closed and said that it’s “the first step down the road of making sure that every child in every zip code receives a high-quality education” and we need to give parents the greatest amount of choice in education.

Scott said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:15] “Here’s what we need to do: We need to move in the direction of giving our parents the most choices possible so their kids have a better chance of success. What we’ve learned through the pandemic is a couple of years of learning loss impacts the rest of your life. And so, if it takes three or four days of a shutdown to allow that money to be put into a backpack, so to speak, and taken with the kid, that’s a good thing. The beginning of the process may be cumbersome, but the long view is that we need to empower parents, and Title I schools that are closed is the first step down the road of making sure that every child in every zip code receives a high-quality education. It’s in our long-term best interest and it is, in fact, in the parents’ portfolio of necessities. This is a necessity for the parents.”

