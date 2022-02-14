Dingell: ‘Foundation’ of Canada Blockade Is People ‘Trying to Divide Us’ and ‘Attack the Foundations of our Democracy’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that we have to look at the people who were behind the recent blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada and look at what their motives were for doing the blockade, and that she believes that “they’re people trying to divide us, trying to really attack the foundations of our democracy.”

Dingell said, “We really need to look at who really did — is at the foundation of this blockade, why are they doing that? Quite frankly, I think they’re people trying to divide us, trying to really attack the foundations of our democracy. Look at who the real people were. These weren’t truckers. The Canadian truckers, the independent trucker association, the teamsters were all opposed to this. Look at the public people in America that are supporting this. Is this — we’ve got a right to protest, freedom of speech. Look, I can’t tell you how many protests I’ve been in. But when does that right intrude upon people’s security and their daily income and their wages? And these are very delicate questions we’ve got to talk about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett