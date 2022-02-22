Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Sanctions Don’t Work’ — They Only Punish the American People

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine would not work.

Gabbard said, “The reality is the sanctions don’t work, whether put in before or now or later, the sanctions don’t work. What we do know is they will increase suffering and hardship for the American people. This is the whole problem with the Biden administration. They are so focused on how do we punish Putin that they don’t care, and they are not focused on what is actually in the best interest of the American people. So when Biden stands there and looks directly into the camera and says defending freedom will cost us, what he really should be stating is looking directly into the American people’s eyes and saying, ‘This will cost you.’ Because the sanctions are not going to cost him or Kamala Harris or the power elite in this country or even the power elite in Russia, it is the people who will suffer, the American people, the Russian people, and people here at home working hard every single day facing those drastically increasing prices at the gas pump, facing increasing cost of the supermarket, impacting our supply chain.”

She added, “The hardships that people are dealing with every day now with Biden sanctions plan, we will only see that continue to get worse.”

