Behar: The Right’s Pro-Putin Rhetoric ‘Traitorous Behavior’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the rhetoric of the right questioning America’s role in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to annex parts of Ukraine was “traitorous behavior.”

Tuesday, Trump said, “I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So Putin is now saying it’s independent, a large section of Ukraine. I said, how smart is that? And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy. I know him very well. Very, very well. By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “No, you would have sold the country, but that is something else.”

Behar said, “That is the dumbest remark. And a lot of people in the GOP right now are buying this lie that would have solved the problem. He would have said, ‘Here is Ukraine. Take it. And I’m going to build a casino there any minute now.'”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Thank God he is in America because he can say that. If he were in Putin’s Russia, Trump could be taken out for that.”

Behar added, “The traitorous behavior on the right, it’s just unbelievable to me having grown up in a country that fought this fascism, we are now becoming the people that we fought.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN