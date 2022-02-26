Jordan: It Would Be Nice if Equipment We Left in Afghanistan Was in Ukraine

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that poor decisions in the past by the Biden administration have put us in a bad spot in the crisis in Ukraine and remarked that it would be helpful if some of the weapons and equipment the U.S. left behind in Afghanistan “was in Ukraine right now” to better arm the Ukrainian people to repel the invasion by Russia.

Jordan said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “Sean, think about this: Dan just talked about weapons and what we need to get to the Ukrainians, it would’ve been nice if that $85 billion of weapons and equipment we left in Afghanistan, if that was in — some of that was in Ukraine right now to help the Ukrainian people. That’d be nice. It’d be nice if the State Department would be focused on real diplomacy versus when they sent out the email that said, oh, what pronoun do you want to use? And, oh, we’re going to have gender-neutral passports now, for goodness sake. So, that’s the problem, bad decisions early on that put us in this terrible position. And the Ukrainian people feel it as we speak.”

