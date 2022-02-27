Gingrich Predicts ‘End of the Post-World War II System’ — ‘We’re Going to See a Much More Violent World’

During an interview that aired Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Russia ramping up aggression toward Ukraine means “the end of the post-World War II system.”

Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis that “we’re going to see a much more violent world” and warned China would try to seize Taiwan after seeing how weak the West is.

“[Vladimir Putin] is a little bit like a gambler who he’s going to push see what the reaction is,” Gingrich advised. “If the West is as weak as it seems right now, he will push again, probably against the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — maybe against Poland. He really wants to destroy NATO and drive the U.S. out of Europe. And he sees that as his job.”

“In the case of the Germans, China is their biggest export market now,” he continued. “I mean, they sell more BMWs and Mercedes and Volkswagons in China, and Russia is the source of their inexpensive energy. So, the two great dictatorships both have huge pieces of the German economy. And the Germans are not going to risk that over something … like Ukrainian independence, which the Germans don’t care about. The … great danger right now is that Xi Jinping in China is going to watch how weak the West is and decide the point has come to seize Taiwan; that while we’re busy worrying about Ukraine, that that’s the right moment for China to take back what it considers its 19th province. All of this means the end of the post-World War II system, which had successfully maintained the peace worldwide for some 77 years. And I think now that we’re going to see a much more violent world and a lot greater dangers, and we’re going to see the dictatorships being much more aggressive.”

