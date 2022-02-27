GOP Sen. Ernst: ‘We Need to Cut Off Russian Energy Sources’

Sunday on FNC’s “Fox News Live,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) emphasized the importance of doing everything possible to “allow the Ukrainians freedom and democracy.”

Ernst called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression “absolutely unacceptable.” She added that the United States needs to do more to provide lethal aid to the Ukrainians,” including cutting off Russia’s energy sources.

“[T]his is heartbreaking, Bret,” Ernst said in response to Putin ordering his country’s nuclear forces to be on high alert. “And as I’ve asked point to many viewers before, I spent some time in Ukraine while it was part of the Soviet Union in 1989. And what I learned from the Ukrainians at that point was that they wanted to be free; that remains true today. Ukrainians want to be free.”

“And what we see, this aggression shown by Russia, by Vladimir Putin — it is absolutely unacceptable, and it should be unacceptable across the world stage,” she continued. “We have to do more to provide lethal aid to the Ukrainians. We need to cut off Russian energy sources, we need to become energy independent, and we need to make sure we are doing absolutely everything we can to allow the Ukrainians freedom and democracy.”

