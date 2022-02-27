Romney: ‘Disgusting’ Pro-Putin Republicans ‘Almost Treasonous’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” said Republicans who have spoken positively about Vladimir Putin are “disgusting” and “almost treasonous.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked Romney to comment on the “The pro-Putin sentiment that you are seeing from some corners of your party.”

Romney said, “Well, a lot of those people are changing their stripes as they’re seeing the response of the world and the political response here in the U.S. But how anybody in this country which loves freedom can side with Vladimir Putin — who is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people. He imprisons his political opponents. He’s been an adversary of America at every chance he’s had. It’s unthinkable to me. It’s almost treasonous, and it just makes me ill to see some of these people do that. But of course, they do it because it’s shock value, and it will get them more eyeballs and make a little more money for them and their network. It’s disgusting. I’m hopeful you’re seeing some of those people recognize just how wrong they were.”

Bash said, “Treasonous is a big word, so I just have to quickly follow up. Would that include the former president?”

Romney said, “Well, I said it’s nearly treasonous. Standing up for freedom is the right thing to do in America. Anything less than that, in my opinion, is unworthy of American support.”

