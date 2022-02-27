Romney: Liz Cheney ‘Has Been Right For a Long Time’ — ‘Morons’ on Our Team

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “has been right for a long time” when she is criticizing fellow Republicans.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You talked several times during this interview about the world seeing the difference between good and evil. I want to bring that closer to home and talk about something that Congresswoman Liz Cheney tweeted yesterday about sitting Republican House Members appearing at a white nationalist gathering. She said, quote, ‘As Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-semitic, pro-Putin against, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.’ Do you agree?

Romney said, “Absolutely. Liz Cheney was right with that statement, and she has been right for a long time. I also saw that Ronna McDaniel came out with a statement as well talking about how repugnant these white nationalists are. There’s no place in either political party for this white nationalism or racism. It’s simply wrong. As you’ve indicated, speaking of evil, it’s evil as well. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, I don’t know them. I’m reminded of the old line from the Butch Cassidy movie where one character says, ‘Morons, I have morons on my team.’ I have thought anybody who would sit down with white nationalists at their conference is certainly missing a few IQ points.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN