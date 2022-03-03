Noem on 2022 Midterms: Republicans Should be Running on the Constitution, Limited Government

In an interview with Fox News, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) shared what conservatives and Republicans should focus on in the upcoming midterm elections.

Noem acknowledged that President Joe Biden “is a terrible president” who is “wrecking this country” but said the GOP should prioritize running on the Constitution and a limited government.

“I think, you know, Republicans and conservatives need to focus on where we’re going. What’s our vision for the future? We all know that Joe Biden’s a terrible president. We all know that he’s wrecking this country and that we’re against 99.9% of what he’s doing to destroy our freedoms, but we need to talk about what we stand for, as well, and what we embrace — how special of a gift this country is and how we want to protect that for the next generation. So, that’s one thing that I hope we will focus on is the optimism that we all need to really draw people to us and the message to give them the ability to vote for us to lead.”

“We should be running on the Constitution,” she added. “We should be running on a limited government, remembering the power is with the people and then informing folks on really what that means — that that means that we don’t make decisions for them that the government shouldn’t be making; that we’re going to empower them with information and facts.”

Noem went on to say the GOP would fight to “keep taxes low” and “keep regulations low.”

