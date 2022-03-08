Bill Barr: Trump Showed Stunning ‘Detachment from Reality’ After Losing Election

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday on FNC’s “Special Report” that he was disturbed seeing former President Donald Trump’s “detachment from reality” after the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Bret Barr asked, “What do you think was the most alarming or unsettling moment for you in the administration?”

Barr said, “It was certainly unsettling when I went in to talk to the president about the election, and he was livid and shaking and showed a lot of temper and yelling. That was a little unsettling.”

He added, “The other thing that was unsettling was later when I went in to actually give him my letter of resignation, he started talking about he won the election, the machines are rigged, and he was going to be there another term, and he was very confident of that. And I just felt that this showed a detachment from reality that was stunning to me. He was willing to accept anything no matter how fanciful as long as it didn’t make him a loser in the election.”

When asked what he would say to Trump supporters, Barr said, “I say the truth is important, and the truth is he lost the election.”

